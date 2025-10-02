CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.