Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock worth $700,382,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.