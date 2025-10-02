Chipmos Technologies $IMOS Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipmos Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipmos Technologies by 110.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipmos Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

IMOS stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $693.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chipmos Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Chipmos Technologies ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Chipmos Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Chipmos Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

