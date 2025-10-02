Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.48 and a 200-day moving average of $255.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

