Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 633.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

