Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS $CIG Stake Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period.

NYSE CIG opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS ( NYSE:CIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

