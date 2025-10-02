Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

