Contrasting InSite Vision (OTCMKTS:INSV) & iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) and InSite Vision (OTCMKTS:INSV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iBio and InSite Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 InSite Vision 0 0 0 0 0.00

iBio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.94%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iBio is more favorable than InSite Vision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio N/A -73.15% -45.51% InSite Vision N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iBio and InSite Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares iBio and InSite Vision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $400,000.00 40.48 -$24.91 million ($1.74) -0.47 InSite Vision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InSite Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iBio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of iBio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of iBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iBio beats InSite Vision on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iBio

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

About InSite Vision

InSite Vision Incorporated is an ophthalmic product development company that offers ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. The Company’s portfolio of products is based on its DuraSite sustained drug delivery technology. The Company’s offerings include BromSite and DexaSite. DuraSite sustained drug delivery technology is a synthetic polymer-based formulation to extend the residence time of a drug relative to conventional topical therapies. DuraSite enables topical delivery of a drug as a solution, gel or suspension and can be customized for delivering a variety of drug candidates. The Company is engaged in the research and development and commercial support with the DuraSite drug delivery technology for the following topical products: AzaSite, Besivance, BromSite, DexaSite, AzaSite Plus and ISV-101.

