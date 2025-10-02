Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

