CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Stake Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $156,479,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $82,756,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 86.0% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 615,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

