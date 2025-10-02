Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Stock Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,558.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 664,905 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,482,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 169,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

