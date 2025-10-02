CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 91.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 517.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 27.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.75.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.49 and a 1 year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $39,882.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,208.90. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total value of $302,110.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,572.74. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

