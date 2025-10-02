CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

