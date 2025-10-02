DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.8%

DKS stock opened at $232.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average of $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,432,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.05.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

