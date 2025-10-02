Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12,715.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 589,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 67,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.