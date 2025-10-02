Diversified Enterprises LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day moving average of $273.45. The company has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

