Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $428.16 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $397.12 and a one year high of $500.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.10.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.04.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

