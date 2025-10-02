Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,475,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,120 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,499,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,634,000 after acquiring an additional 290,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

