Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1,005.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $166.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

