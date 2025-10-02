Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.50.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $440.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.69. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. The trade was a 6.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,135.83. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $5,677,511. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

