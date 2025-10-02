Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

