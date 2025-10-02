Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CarMax by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in CarMax by 16.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CarMax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 10.2% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush lowered CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $74.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarMax from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

