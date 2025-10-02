Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in The Defiance Quantum ETF $QTUM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of QTUM stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

