Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 1,180,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,808 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

