Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $201.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

