Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,291.60. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $254,910. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

