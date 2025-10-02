Fluor Corporation $FLR Stock Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fluor by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Fluor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Fluor by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fluor by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

NYSE FLR opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

