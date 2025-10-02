Friday Financial Purchases 639 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Friday Financial grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Friday Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $188.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

