Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $161,370,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 56.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,908,000 after buying an additional 1,615,356 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $50,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,792,000 after buying an additional 1,316,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 39.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,378,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,004,000 after buying an additional 1,228,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.