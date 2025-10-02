GameStop Corp. $GME Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GME. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in GameStop by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,641,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,741,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 349,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 236,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,915 shares of company stock worth $286,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

GameStop Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:GME opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of -0.86. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

GameStop’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, October 3rd. The 11-10 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 2nd.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. GameStop had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $972.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

