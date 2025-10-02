GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

