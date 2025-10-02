GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.