GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 896 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

