GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 2,653 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of UE opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%.The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

