GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 287,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%.The company had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

