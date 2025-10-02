GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after buying an additional 642,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $195.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

