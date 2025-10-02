GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,226,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after acquiring an additional 157,839 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.51 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

