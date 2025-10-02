GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

