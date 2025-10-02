General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 914.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE GM opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.