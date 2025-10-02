GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 893.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,539 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,805 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $132.35 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $131.29 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $73,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,170.82. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,909,750. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,132,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

