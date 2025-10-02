Gries Financial LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $187.24 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.