Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 179,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 4,704.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

