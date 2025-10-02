Head-To-Head Analysis: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) versus Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Teradata has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetApp has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teradata and NetApp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 5 3 0 2.10 NetApp 0 10 7 0 2.41

Profitability

Teradata currently has a consensus price target of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. NetApp has a consensus price target of $124.07, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than NetApp.

This table compares Teradata and NetApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 6.57% 96.29% 8.32% NetApp 17.77% 123.24% 12.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of NetApp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NetApp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and NetApp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.75 billion 1.16 $114.00 million $1.13 18.98 NetApp $6.57 billion 3.60 $1.19 billion $5.66 20.94

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than Teradata. Teradata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetApp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetApp beats Teradata on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID. In addition, it provides cloud storage and data services comprising NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Azure NetApp Files, Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud, and cloud operations services, such as NetApp Cloud Insights, Spot by NetApp, and Instaclustr. Further, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Additionally, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services. The company serves the energy, financial service, government, technology, internet, life science, healthcare service, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and markets through a direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. NetApp, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

