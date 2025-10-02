Head to Head Analysis: Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) vs. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Roche and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 0 3 0 2 2.80 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 1 2 3.25

Risk and Volatility

Roche has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Roche pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft pays out -2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Roche and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $68.73 billion 4.15 $9.40 billion N/A N/A Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $50.44 billion 0.68 -$2.76 billion ($0.97) -8.97

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -7.61% 15.44% 4.49%

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats Roche on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation. It is also developing products for various therapeutic areas. In addition, it offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases; diagnostic instruments; and digital health solutions. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines for self-medication and self-care; and solutions for nutritional supplements, allergy, cough and cold, dermatology, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, and digestive health. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The company has a collaboration with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc. to strengthen gene editing programs; Peking University in the area of basic pharmaceutical research; the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute in the development of the compound emodepside for the treatment of infection with soil-transmitted helminths; bit.bio Ltd. for the discovery and manufacture of regulatory T cells for use in creating therapeutics; Hologic, Inc. in the field of contrastenhanced-mammography solutions to improve diagnostic imaging for the detection of breast cancer; and Twist Bioscience Corporation centering around the research and development of antibody-based pharmaceuticals, as well as with CrossBay Medical Inc. It distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. The company has collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is based in Leverkusen, Germany.

