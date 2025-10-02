Head to Head Contrast: Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) vs. Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Palvella Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and Bionano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palvella Therapeutics 0 0 11 1 3.08 Bionano Genomics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $67.09, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. Bionano Genomics has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Palvella Therapeutics.

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and Bionano Genomics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palvella Therapeutics $42.81 million 16.34 -$17.43 million ($12.10) -5.23 Bionano Genomics $30.78 million 0.23 -$112.02 million ($138.92) -0.01

Palvella Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Bionano Genomics. Palvella Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bionano Genomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palvella Therapeutics N/A -62.30% -43.34% Bionano Genomics -271.02% -129.41% -72.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palvella Therapeutics beats Bionano Genomics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in WAYNE, Pa.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA. The company also provides Saphyr and Bionano compute servers; and VIA software, which offers one system for analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and next-generation sequencing data for cytogenetics and molecular genetics. In addition, it offers testing and laboratory services comprising FirstStepDx PLUS, a chromosomal microarray for identifying an underlying genetic cause in individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and intellectual disability; Fragile X syndrome (FXS) testing services; NextStepDx PLUS, a exome sequencing test to identify genetic variants that are associated with disorders of childhood development; OGM-Dx HemeOne testing; OGM-Dx FSHD, a test for individuals suspected of having FSHD type 1; and OGM-Dx Postnatal Whole Genome SV and OGM-Dx Prenatal Whole Genome SV for comprehensive testing. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

