Head to Head Review: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) versus Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A 21.04% 2.69% Berry 0.60% 5.27% 2.48%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prairie Operating and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 2 3 0 2.60 Berry 0 2 0 0 2.00

Prairie Operating presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Berry has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Prairie Operating’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than Berry.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Berry”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $7.94 million 12.92 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -0.68 Berry $776.50 million 0.38 $19.25 million $0.07 54.57

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Berry on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.