Head-To-Head Survey: PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -7.11% 15.61% 4.01% PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Bioventus has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bioventus and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than PetVivo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and PetVivo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $564.14 million 0.98 -$156.23 million N/A N/A PetVivo $1.05 million 33.27 -$10.95 million ($0.40) -2.98

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus.

Summary

Bioventus beats PetVivo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

