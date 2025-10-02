Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,707,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

