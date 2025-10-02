Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

