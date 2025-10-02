IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,536,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,182 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,110,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,391,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,034,000 after buying an additional 249,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,437,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $131.66 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $134.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

IDACORP Company Profile



IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

